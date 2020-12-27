What's on TV for Sunday, December 27

Sunday Night Football continues tonight with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. The Food Network is taking a look at how the food industry is handling COVID, and there are new episodes of Your Honor, Alaska: The Last Frontier, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta tonight.

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Green Bay Packers tonight in Sunday Night Football. Tonight's game is happening live from Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston’s newest show Your Honor, continues tonight with a new episode. Tonight Adam moves from one dangerous liaison to another as tensions escalate. Elizabeth steps in to protect her grandson. Family dinner at the Desiatos is plagued by secrets and lies.

Watch at 10pm EST on Showtime

Restaurant Hustle 2020

We all know 2020 has been brutal on some of our nation’s restaurants. Tonight Food Network is taking a look at how four chefs dealt with COVID-19 and how the pandemic has impacted their restaurants. The show follows Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

If you're a The Real Housewives of Atlanta fan, then you'll want to catch tonight's episode. On tonight's show, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and daughter Noelle watch a episode from the show's Athens trip in season 12 and offer their commentary on what happened.

Watch at 8pm EST on Bravo

Alaska: The Last Frontier

Ever wonder what it’s like to live in Alaska? Tonight on Alaska: The Last Frontier the Kilchers are sharing some of their favorite recipes to cook. Spoiler: one of them is a pie that’s made entirely out of bear parts.

Watch t 8pm EST on Discovery