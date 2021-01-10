What's on TV for Sunday, January 10

It’s a big Sunday! The Critics Choice Awards are celebrating some of the year’s best superhero films tonight, and the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the field for an NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game. There are also new episodes of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, NCIS, and more on tonight.

Critics Choice Super Awards

The Critics Choice Super Awards are tonight! Tonight’s show is an award for films that involve superheroes, animation, action, fantasy or horror.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs continue tonight with a Wild Card game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Tonight's game will be played from Heinz Field.

Watch at 8:15pm EST on NBC

NCIS: Los Angeles

On a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight, NCIS investigates the murder of a man about to reveal the source of a massive counterfeiting operation and determines that an old acquaintance might be their prime suspect.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

Tiger

HBO's documentary following the rise, fall and epic comeback of golfer Tiger Woods airs tonight for the first time. The film looks at how golf helped him rise to fame, but also how his success led to his fall.

Watch at 9pm EST on HBO

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is back with a new episode tonight. Ray Romano plays for the charity Harvest Home and firefighter Lauren Kuykendall takes her shot at the grand prize.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Pretends It's a City

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Watch anytime on Netflix