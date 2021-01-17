What's on TV for Sunday, January 17

Season 2 of Batwoman officially kicks off tonight on the CW. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New Orleans Saints tonight in an NFC Divisional game, and three Diners, Drive-ins and Dives chefs are cooking from their own homes on Guy’s Grocery Games.

NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New Orleans Saints tonight in an NFC Divisional game. Tonight’s game will be played from the home of the Saints, Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Watch at 6:30pm EST on FOX

Batwoman

Season 2 of Batwoman officially kicks off tonight on the CW. Tonight Kate’s friends and family hold on to the hope that she might be found. Meanwhile, a homeless man finds her batsuit and uses it to go rogue on the streets of Gotham and fight a new gag called the False Face Society.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy’s Grocery Games is back tonight with three Diners, Drive-ins and Dives chefs that are playing the game from their own homes. Guy and Hunter Fieri sent all three boxes of groceries with the goal of having them create a fried feast as well as a takeout dish.

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network

Worst Cooks in America

Tonight is episode 5 of the newest season of Worst Cooks in America. Tonight chefs Anne Burrell and Carla Hall teach the cooks how to make their own saucy enchiladas as well as how to make meatballs and sauce.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Tonight on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Karamo Brown plays for the Hollywood Food Coalition, and Special Education Teacher Shadi Seyedyousef takes her shot at the million-dollar prize.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC