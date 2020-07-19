What's on TV for Sunday, July 19, 2020

The bad news never ends and yet the world keeps turning. It's easy to get lost in it all. We question if what we do is enough, or if the actions we take do more harm than good. The fact of the matter is, those are both good introspections to have no matter what you're fighting for. But sometimes you have to take a break from the fighting and let yourself rest.

Sundays are the perfect day to give yourself that moment. We've got a range of recommendations for today, ranging from documentaries on the late John Lewis, to silly animated marathons that might help take your mind off things for just a moment. Curl up with your favorite snack and dive into some good old fashioned entertainment.

The John Lewis Doc 'Good Trouble'

"All my friends are dead and my enemies are in power" is one of those quotes that becomes more and more true the old you get. The loss of civil rights leader John Lewis amidst our current civil rights movement feels almost impossible to bear. But let it bolster you rather than leave you frozen.

"Do not get lost in a sea of despair." -- Rep John Lewis

Rent Good Trouble on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Alienist: Angel of Darkness' 2-Part Premiere

It somehow feels like a century has passed since The Alienist's season one finale. But, waiting has finally paid off! The series returns to TNT this evening with a two-part premiere that looks like it's going to be one hell of a knockout. This season will see new mysteries, new conflict, and 100% more vexed Luke Evans and fierce Dakota Fanning moments.

Watch on TNT starting at 7:00PM EST.

'The Last Dance'

No one questions the fact that Michael Jordan has one of the most exceptional careers in NBA history. The All Star player led the Chicago Bulls to an absurd amount of victories, but every sports hero has their doubters. You get to a point where folks start to question if you've simply run out of steam. After all, every career comes to an end eventually.

Stream The Last Dance on Netflix.

'America's Got Talent'

Sometimes you just need some comfort food, and the very same can be said for TV shows. Spend a nice evening watching some of the most stunning (and currently underrated) performers across America compete for their chance to win it all.

Watch America's Got Talent at 8:00PM EST on NBC.

Family Guy Marathon

Speaking of comfort food television, how about a nice low-stakes marathon of one of the most popular animated series' of the last decade. There's not going to be anything groundbreaking here - you've probably seen it all before - but there's something calming about the familiar. Besides, who among us couldn't use a good laugh?

Watch Family Guy starting at 8:00PM EST on FXX.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story

We've featured this film on these What to Watch posts before, but I wanted to make extra sure that you took the advice. Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story ended up being something heartfelt, pure, and chocked full of talent. They even have a song along that rivals the battles in Pitch Perfect.

You can PLAY JAJA DING DONG at any time you want on Netflix.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo is one of the most exceptional (and most slept on) actresses of our age. The emotion and presence she brings to every character she portrays is some of the most incredible work we've seen in film and television in recent years. Her performance in Harriet is no different.

Watch Harriet at 7:45 PM EST on HBO.