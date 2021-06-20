What's on TV for Sunday, June 20

Tonight the Kardashians are revisiting some of the best moments from the past 20 seasons on a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Day 8 of Swimming, the St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Atlanta Braves in some baseball.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Day 8 of Swimming. Featured are finals in women's and men's 50m freestyle; and men's 1500m freestyle.

Watch at 8:15pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Atlanta Braves in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Braves, Truist Park.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Celebrity Family Feud

Tonight on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Dee Snider is taking on Terry Bradshaw And One Republic is taking on Mayans M.C.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Married to Medicine

Tonight on a new episode of Married to Medicine, the ladies enjoy a day of sightseeing that leads to some close encounters. Anila finds a creative way to get her money from Lisa.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Tonight the Kardashian-Jenners sit down with Andy Cohen to revisit some of the most talked-about moments and unanswered questions from all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!

Beat Bobby Flay

Tonight on Beat Bobby Flay, Lela Loren pairs up with Michael Symon to try to get Bobby to power down in his kitchen.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Food Network