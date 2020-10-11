What's on TV for Sunday, October 11

Tonight the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday Night Football. There are new episodes of both Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons tonight, and FX is airing episode for of the new season of Fargo.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in Sunday Night Football. Tonight's game will be played at CenturyLink Field.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

Bob's Burgers

In a new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight, Bob agrees to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders' new nightclub. Meanwhile, the kids get a hold of a stock tank and decide to throw a pool party in the restaurant basement.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The Simpsons

A new episode of The Simpsons airs tonight. Lisa stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art. She appears as Lisanardo, while Bart takes the shape of a French impressionist, Homer and Marge as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, and Maggie as a warrior Cupid.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

One Day At Disney - “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Discover the intricacies of creating a Disney print marketing campaign with Gabriela Clark. From overseeing photoshoots to coordinating massive studio print campaigns, Gabriela and team are responsible for creating some of the first images fans are able to see of new Disney projects.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Fargo

Season 4 of Fargo kicked off a few weeks ago and tonight is episode four of the new season. Loy retaliates, Josto asserts his leadership, Ethelrida makes a disturbing discovery and the walls begin to close in on Odis.

Watch at 10pm EDT on FX