What's on TV for Sunday, September 13
By Emily Price
If sports aren’t your thing, tonight is also the premiere of a new episode of The Masked Singer. There are also new episodes of Lovecraft Country, Big Brother, and Apocalypse Earth airing tonight.
And if you want to plan for the future, FOX is airing a fall preview tonight of all of the shows it plans to add over the next few months.
🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk
Sunday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams tonight from SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys are currently ranked 1st in NFC East, while the Rams are ranked 2nd in NFC West.
Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC
Apocalypse Earth
Discovery’s Apocalypse Earth takes a look at some of the apocalyptic events that can and have happened on Earth. Tonight, experts and scientists discover present-day evidence from the earth's deep freeze and the impact it's had on civilization. Avalanche survivors share chilling accounts of cheating death as a seven-story wall of ice envelops them.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the History Channel
Big Brother
Fresh off Thursday’s eviction, the houseguests regroup tonight, form new alliances, and prepare for another week in the Big Brother house. By the end of tonight’s episode we should have a good idea of who will be potentially evicted this week, and who is set up to have a good chance at taking home that $500,00 prize.
Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS
The Masked Singer
Tonight The Masked Singer is offering a first look at the all-new season in a special Super Sneak Peek episode. We'll get a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues and first-look footage of the highly-anticipated fourth season.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Lovecraft Country
HBO's Lovecraft Country is back with a new episode tonight. After making a devil's bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide. A betrayal by Montrose unleashes Atticus' pent up rage, leaving Leti deeply disturbed and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret lover.
Watch at 9pm EDT on HBO
2020 FOX Fall Preview Special
Curious what FOX has coming this fall? Tonight the network is running a special showcasing some of the show’s it has headed your way this year. The special is featuring a line-up jam-packed with three compelling new dramas ("neXt," "Filthy Rich" and "LA's Finest"), the return of exhilarating live sports (NFL, WWE and The World Series), Sunday Animation Domination and the always unpredictable unscripted series ("I Can See Your Voice," "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" and "The Masked Singer”).
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
Outrageous Pumpkins
It’s officially decorative gourd season! Tonight is the first episode of the Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins. Seven carvers must master the classic jack-o'-lantern. In the Quick Carve round, the competitors depict the struggle between good and evil. In the Big Carve round, each competitor is given one of the seven deadly sins to inspire their masterpiece.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Food Network
