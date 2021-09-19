What's on TV for Sunday, September 19

The Emmy’s are tonight! Selling Sunset is taking on Bling Empire on Celebrity Family Feud, and a young artist wants to see his mentor, Jasper, again. But Jasper realizes he may not have been the best influence on his mentee on a new episode of Fantasy Island.



73rd Emmy Awards

It's time for the 73rd Emmy Awards! Tonight Cedric The Entertainer hosts a new edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, highlighting the excellence in the television industry.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in some football. Tonight's game is being played from M&T Bank Stadium.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

Celebrity Family Feud

Tonight on Celebrity Family Feud, it's Selling Sunset vs. Bling Empire followed by Pentatonix Vs. Wilson Philips

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Fantasy Island

Tonight on Fantasy Island, a young artist wants to see his mentor, Jasper, again. But Jasper realizes he may not have been the best influence on his mentee.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Wellington Paranormal

Tonight on Wellington Paranormal, O'Leary and Minogue investigate a car stolen under very mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, Sergeant Maaka breaks the news that he must downsize the Paranormal Unit.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW