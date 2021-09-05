What's on TV for Sunday, September 5

Tonight is the Primetime Highlight Show for the 2020 Paralympics. Sara realizes Bishop's plan on a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and sergeant Maaka brings Minogue's dead doppelgänger into the station on a new episode of Wellington Paranormal.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Tonight Notre Dame is taking on Florida State in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ABC

Paralympics 2020

Tonight is the Primetime Highlight Show for the 2020 Paralympics. Coverage includes a look back to some of the defining moments of the Paralympic Games from Tokyo, Japan.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on DC's Legend's of Tomorrow, when Sara realizes Bishop's plan, Ava convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Wellington Paranormal

Tonight on Wellington Paranormal, when Sergeant Maaka brings Minogue's dead doppelgänger into the station, Officers O'Leary and Minogue go looking for answers and come face to face with...themselves.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Billions

Tonight on a new episode of Billions, Axe dispatches Wags to dig up dirt on Prince, discovering a weakness that could wreck Prince's ambitions; a visit to Axe Cap puts Wendy and Tanner at odds.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Showtime