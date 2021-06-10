What's on TV for Thursday, June 10

The Stones are reunited with Olive tonight on a new episode on Manifest. ABC is airing The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story, a special edition of the magazine show 20/20 that takes a look at the life of Erin Brockovich and in an attempt to control some of Hope's negative emotions, Josie suggests they join Lizzie at a wellness retreat for witches on a new episode of Legacies.

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story

Tonight ABC is airing The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story, a special edition of the magazine show 20/20 that takes a look at the life of Erin Brockovich and what she was able to accomplish beyond what you may have learned in the Oscar-winning movie.

Manifest

Tonight on a new episode of Manifest, The Stones are reunited with Olive, yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal has run away.

Legacies

Tonight on Legacies, in an attempt to control some of Hope's negative emotions, Josie suggests they join Lizzie at a wellness retreat for witches. Alaric and Dorian team up after learning MG may be in trouble.

The Croods: A New Age

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

Million Dollar Listing New York

Tonight on a new episode of Million Dollar Listing New York, when the city shuts down, the agents document their lives in lockdown. As the city opens back up, the agents learn how to navigate a new world – and a new market.

