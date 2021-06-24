What's on TV for Thursday, June 24

Making It is back for a new season starting today! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue today with Day 1 of men's gymnastics, and things become more complicated for the women under Rio's thumb in a new episode of Good Girls.

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue today with Day 1 of men's gymnastics. Tonight's trials will be broadcast from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Watch at 6:30pm EDT on NBC Sports

Making It

Making It is back for a new season starting today. Nick and Amy get to know a new batch of Makers for the third season. First in the Faster Craft, the Makers must make a toy that represents their personality and who they are.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Good Girls

Tonight on a new episode Good Girls, things become more complicated for the women under Rio's thumb. Stan offers the ladies an unconventional idea. Annie's new living arrangement causes more problems than anticipated.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, Hope is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb and MG go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie's plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Million Dollar Listing

Tonight on a new episode of Million Dollar Listing, Tyler heads to Harlem to sell a huge family home and meets a mom with emotional roots in the neighborhood.

Watch at 9:15pm EDT on Bravo