What's on TV for Thursday, September 16

It’s the team’s last day together on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Talon and Luna return to a familiar tomb on a new episode of The Outpost, and there’s a gruesome discovery at a body farm on a new episode of Coroner.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Tonight Ohio is taking on Louisiana (Lafayette) in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Cajun Field.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tonight the squad takes stock of their eight years together on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Coroner

Tonight on a new episode of Coroner, a gruesome discovery at a body farm; Jenny and Donovan unearth a small town's tragic secrets.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Outpost

Tonight on The Outpost, Talon and Luna return to a familiar tomb. Janzo and Wren find themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Zed, Munt and Nedra must play a deadly game against the gods.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

Watch anytime on Netflix