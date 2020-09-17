What's on TV for Thursday, September 17

Keeping up With the Kardashians might be ending after season 20, but we still have a few more seasons to get through. Tonight a new episode of season 18 air on E! It’s also the pilot of another reality-based show, The Bradshaw Bunch, following Terry Bradshaw and his family.

Tonight we also have a new elimination episode of Big Brother, and the new Netflix series the Last Word arrives on the streamer.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Mysteries Decoded

The world is full of unusual mysteries. Tonight on Mysteries Decoded, In response to a call to storm Area 51, Jennifer Marshall and Ryan Sprague investigate what sparked this viral movement and what may be hidden inside Area 51. Includes updated evidence and analysis.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CW

Big Brother

It’s elimination night tonight on Big Brother. Not only will we get to see who ultimately gets booted out of the house tonight, we’ll also be able to get an idea of what alliances might be formed in the coming week as well.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Bradshaw Bunch

In tonight's pilot of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw is the ultimate dad to his three daughters, but struggles to fix their career and relationship problems while preparing to drive in a Monster Jam rally in Dallas.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on E!

The Last Word

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

After 18 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about to end. This past week Kim Kardashian West announced that the show will air its 20th and final season in March 2021. That said, we still have season 18 to get through. You can catch episode 7 tonight on E!

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on E!