What's on TV for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Congratulations! You've officially made it to Tuesday! Your reward: Some great television choices.

While there aren’t any fans, sports are back in a big way today with a few NBA games happening tonight as well as a full day of back-to-back NHL games as teams gear up for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tonight Oprah is back on TV to host a special honoring Rep. John Lewis, and we found a few shows that will help you take a much-need virtual vacation while that real one is off the table.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Immigration Nation

Netflix’s newest docuseries takes a deep look at immigration in the United States today. Season 1 of Immigration Nation offers unprecedented access to ICE operations, as well as portraits of some immigrants currently working their way through the US immigration system.

Stream season 1 anytime on Netflix.

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

You don’t usually see hockey in the summer, especially playoff hockey, but here we are. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers officially kicked off Saturday and continue on today. The top four teams in both conferences are playing a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round, and all of the games are being played in Canada. Even weirder, they’re being played in just two arenas. The eastern conference is playing exclusively at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the western conference at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with games scheduled one right after the other. That means you have games that start as early as 12pm EDT each day and sometimes as late as 10:30pm EDT.

Today you can catch the Panthers vs. Islanders at 12pm EDT, Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leaves at 4pm EDT, Hurricanes vs. Rangers at 8pm EDT. All three games will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Ordinary Love

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love. The film follows the lives of a middle-aged couple as they grapple with the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis. The film had a limited run in US theaters in February but arrived on Hulu this week.

Watch it anytime on Hulu.

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt will join together tonight to host a tribute for Rep. John Lewis. The one-hour special is expected to include musical guests alongside interviews and “inspirational conversations” and will give viewers a look at Lewis’ life and accomplishments.

Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, and Jon Batiste are also expected to perform.

Watch it on CBS at 10pm EDT.

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat tonight from HP Field House in Orlando Florida where the teams have been living in a pandemic bubble along with the rest of the NBA.

Catch the game at 6:30pm EDT on TNT and stick around to watch the Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 9pm EDT.

Chopped

Football comes to Chopped tonight. Tonight’s episode features four football-loving chefs who will be tasked with creating some unique and tasty dishes to help feed hungry sports fans on game day. The competitive cooking show always offers a few fun twists, and who knows, you might get some inspiration for your next big party. We’re guessing that’s going to happen in 2022?

Watch it at 9pm EDT on Food Network.

House Hunters International

While you can’t really travel outside the country right now, you can virtually shop for homes abroad tonight thanks to House Hunters International. Tonight’s brand new episode heads to Melbourne, Australia.

Watch it on HGTV at 10pm EDT.