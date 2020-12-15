What's on TV for Tuesday, December 15

The NBA pre-season is in full swing tonight with games between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as well as Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings. The Bachelorette is getting closer to picking a bachelor tonight and we’ll see a winner finally crowned tonight on The Voice.

NBA Preseason Basketball

The NBA Preseason is officially underway. Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is being played live from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center. Later at 10pm EST you can see the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Play On: Celebrating The Power of Music To Make Change

Tonight some of the nation’s top musicians will gather together to perform to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc. and WhyHunger.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

The Bachelorette

The men get to know new bachelorette Tayshia better on tonight’s episode. Today one man takes Tayshia to a small-town carnival, but when she meets his family she hopes that they’ll convince her he’s not considering proposing. When Tayshia meets up with another bachelor, he works with her to design a pair of sneakers.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Voice

It's almost decision time on The Voice. Tonight at 8pm the judges will break down the live performances, and then at 9pm we'll see some final performances from the contestants as well as the judges, a holiday performance featuring the Top 20 and special A-list performances, and we'll see who is named this season's Voice.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, the chefs are surprised by a parsley cake and have to create a delicious dessert song Cara Cara oranges and an unusual boozy condiment.

Watch at 9pm EST on the Food Network

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Netflix's show Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist break down their song, layer by layer.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on a new episode My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney has a face-to-face with Chase in order to gain some closure. When Buddy tries to console Whitney, he finds himself replaced by another man from her past.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC