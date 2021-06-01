What's on TV for Tuesday, June 1

Tonight the Chicago White Sox are taking on the Cleveland Indians in some baseball. America’s Got Talent! is kicking off a new season tonight, and Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna on a new episode of New Amsterdam.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Chicago White Sox are taking on the Cleveland Indians in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Indians, Progressive Field.

Watch at 6pm EDT on FOX Sports

America's Got Talent

Tonight is the kickoff to the newest season of America's Got Talent! Tonight Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews returns as host. In the season premiere, a variety of acts and contestants of all ages perform.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Mental Samurai

Tonight on a new episode of Mental Samurai, Host Rob Lowe welcomes contestants including a NASA robotics researcher and his scientist fiancé, a magic enthusiast and a health app developer.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, Sharpe offers help to a reluctant Mina. Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna. Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Changing the Game

Emmy award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett’s urgent and subsuming sports documentary illuminates what many have called the civil rights issue of our time: transgender inclusion in sports. Changing the Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes—all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. — from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling – as a boy.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped, the chefs cook with foods that were famous in the 1960s.

WAtch at 9pm EDT on Food Network