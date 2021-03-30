What's on TV for Tuesday, March 30

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks, the hospital’s blood supply is running low on New Amsterdam, and ABC is debuting a brand-new grooming competition show, Pooch Perfect.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Blackhawks, United Center.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on NBC Sports

Pooch Perfect

New series Pooch Perfect officially debuts tonight on ABC. The show features ten different grooming teams that will face off against each other in grooming challenges. This week's challenge involves a muddy pup.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Young Rock

Tonight's new episode of Young Rock is set in Hawaii in 1982. Dewey spends a day with Andre the Giant that neither will ever forget. Meanwhile, Lia and Rocky prepare for the huge Island Battle Royale where more than the title is at stake.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, Sharpe notices the hospital's blood supply is running dangerously low,. In order to fix the problem, Max concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble. Meanwhile, a newly-returned Reynolds realizes he has a lot to learn from Bloom.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

The Flash

On a new episode of The Flash tonight, a powerful new villain channels and amplifies everyone's fears to wreak havoc on Central City. In order to take down this new threat, Barry must face his own worst fear.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Kenan

Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, Kenan has some unusual encounters with a squirrel that lead him to believe the squirrel is his deceased wife Cori's spirit. Meanwhile, Rick and Gary think they've missed Kenan's birthday and try to organize an impromptu surprise party.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC