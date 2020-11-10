What's on TV for Tuesday, November 10

Singers battle it out once again tonight on a new episode of The Voice. This Is Us is back tonight with its third episode of the season, there are new episodes of Teen Mom 2 and My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and Netflix is dropping a new Netflix Original holiday movie: Dash & Lily.



The Voice

The Voice is airing a new episode tonight. Tonight the artists will go through another round of “battle rounds” while the judges try to determine who they should take with them into the next “knockoff rounds.”

This Is Us

After taking a break for the election, This Is Us returns tonight for its second (technically its this since the premiere was 2 hours) episode of the season. Tonight Kevin and Madison start to think about their engagement, while Kate and Today start to move forward in their adoption journey. In the flashback scenes, we also get to see how Jack and Rebecca dealt with the Big 3 hitting puberty.

A Teacher: Limited Series

A Teacher follows Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson) as they navigate the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship.

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the stories of some of the women that starred in 16 and Pregnant. We’re nearing the end of this season, which was filmed in part during the pandemic. Tonight’s episode was filmed during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus threatens Leah’s travel plans and is a concern for Ali’s health on the show. Kailyn also opens up about her pregnancy on tonight’s episode.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life we’ll have a chance to take a glimpse at the next season of the popular show. Whitney’s relationship with Chase is on the rocks, but her love affair with Paris continues. Ryan convinces Whitney to climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower, where she finds a surprise at the top.

Dash & Lily

November may have just started, but it's already holiday movie time on Netflix. Dash & Lily arrives on the streamer today. A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares.

