What's on TV for Wednesday, August 26

There’s a ton of great new shows airing tonight. MTV’s True Life takes a look at how some people are dealing with life in quarantine, while Guy's Grocery Games offers some new suggestions of what you can cook for dinner while you’re stuck at home.

We also found an inside look at the Paralympic games, and an inside look at what Jim Belushi’s doing right now. Spoiler: he’s growing weed.

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!

Women in Film are getting together tonight for a special one-hour program addressing the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. The huge list of women are confirmed to be appearing in the special including Malin Akerman, Mara Brock Akil, Lake Bell, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Logan Browning, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Rosario Dawson, Jack Donnelly, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Ashlyn Harris, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, and Sarah Jeffery.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

True Life: Quarantine Stories

We’re all experiencing the pandemic and quarantine a little differently. In True Life: Quarantine Stories, individuals and couples capture their lives in self-quarantine on film. The show takes a look at what it’s like, and how individuals deal with issues like social isolation, anxiety, and relationship strains.

Watch at 9pm EDT on MTV

Ruff Riders Chronicles

The finale of Ruff Riders Chronicles airs tonight on BET. In part four, “Ryde or Die” Ruff Ryders extraordinary run of success comes to an abrupt and tragic end when Dee nearly dies in a motorcycle crash. Afterward in part five, the Dean family shifts their focus from Ruff Ryders to Dee’s recovery and the label closes. Despite the setback, “Waah” looks to the future and is determined to rebuild the iconic label.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on BET

Rising Phoenix

Netflix Documentary Rising Phoenix officially arrives on the streamer today. The original documentary tells the story of the Paralympic Games, which are currently the third-largest sporting event on the planet. The games have also made a positive change in how many people in the world view disabilities and diversity.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on Guy’s Grocery Games chef Guy Fieri invites four amazing chefs to complete in an all-veggie showdown. All of the dishes are made using food acquired in Guy’s grocery store, which is offers very similar items to what’s available in actual grocery stores. That’s to say you can possibly recreate some of these dishes at home. The winner of tonight’s competition walks away with $20,000.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

Growing Belushi

I’m kind of in love with even just the basic concept of Growing Belushi. Apparently Jim Belushi has decided he wants to get into the cannabis business, because why not? In this second episode of the show he goes to Idaho to star in a Blues Brothers show with Dan Aykroyd. While there, he asks for permission to use the Blues Brothers brand name on a product, which of course ends up leading him to Columbia so he can score some “elusive cannabis strains.”

Watch at 10pm EDT on Discovery

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Just in time for the Democratic National Convention, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee started airing new episodes last week and this week we've got the RNC to pay attention to. Tonight’s new episode is likely to include some political commentary as well as a look at some of the other major issues impacting our country right now. Because laughing at it all makes it all just a little less terrifying.

Watch at 10:30pm EDT on TBS