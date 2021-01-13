What's on TV for Wednesday, January 13

Tonight The Masked Dancer is back with new performances from the four dancers that appeared in the show’s premiere. The Price Is Right is airing a special evening version of the show tonight, and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is kicking off a new season tonight, and I’m pretty sure she’ll have quite a bit to talk about.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Masked Dancer

The Masked Dancer is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight the four dancers that performed in the premiere return for the finals for “Group A”. Panelists for the show include Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

American Housewife

American Housewife is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Katie’s friend Tami moves to Westport and she introduced the “A Real Mother” vlog viewers immediately. Taylor also discovers a secret Greg has been keeping that is quite entertaining.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

The Price Is Right At Night

You don’t have to skip work to catch an episode of The Price Is Right tonight. Tonight the longest-running game show on television is broadcasting a special nighttime episode of the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

The Connors

Season 3 of The Connors continues tonight with a new episode. Tonight Ben’s mom arrives after an unexpected death, and she manages to unveil some shocking information from the past. Emilio and Becky also get a little closer.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is back tonight with its first episode of the new season, and we’re guessing she’s got a lot to talk about.

Watch at 10:30pm EST on TBS

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

Watch anytime on Netflix