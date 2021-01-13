What's on TV for Wednesday, January 13
By Emily Price
The Masked Dancer is back tonight with a new episode!
Tonight The Masked Dancer is back with new performances from the four dancers that appeared in the show’s premiere. The Price Is Right is airing a special evening version of the show tonight, and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is kicking off a new season tonight, and I’m pretty sure she’ll have quite a bit to talk about.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk
The Masked Dancer
The Masked Dancer is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight the four dancers that performed in the premiere return for the finals for “Group A”. Panelists for the show include Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.
Watch at 8pm EST on FOX
American Housewife
American Housewife is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Katie’s friend Tami moves to Westport and she introduced the “A Real Mother” vlog viewers immediately. Taylor also discovers a secret Greg has been keeping that is quite entertaining.
Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC
The Price Is Right At Night
You don’t have to skip work to catch an episode of The Price Is Right tonight. Tonight the longest-running game show on television is broadcasting a special nighttime episode of the show.
Watch at 8pm EST on CBS
The Connors
Season 3 of The Connors continues tonight with a new episode. Tonight Ben’s mom arrives after an unexpected death, and she manages to unveil some shocking information from the past. Emilio and Becky also get a little closer.
Watch at 9pm EST on ABC
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is back tonight with its first episode of the new season, and we’re guessing she’s got a lot to talk about.
Watch at 10:30pm EST on TBS
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.