What's on TV for Wednesday, June 30

Pastry chef Sherry Yard visits the Masterchef kitchen tonight to test the contestants baking abilities. Erika reveals new details about why she left her husband on a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Rosie O'Donnell is taking on Paige Davis in the $100,000 Pyramid.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Masterchef

Tonight on a new episode of Masterchef, one of the world's most influential pastry chefs, Sherry Yard, visits the Masterchef kitchen. With elimination on the line, this dessert challenge puts the spotlight on the home cooks' baking skills.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

$100,000 Pyramid

This week on $100,000 Pyramid, Lorraine Bracco faces off against Ralph Macchio followed by actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and Paige Davis.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Watch anytime on Netflix

Crime Scene Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Crime Scene Kitchen, the bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new delicious challenge. The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

In the Dark

Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh and Clemens.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Tonight on a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with rumors swirling about her divorce, Erika reveals new details about why she left her husband.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo