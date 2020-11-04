What's on TV for Wednesday, November 4

Tonight on The Masked Singer we’ll see Group C perform again. There are also new episodes of The Goldbergs and American Housewife tonight, and Love and Anarchy arrives on Netflix.

The Masked Singer

Group C contestants return to The Masked Singer tonight for their second performances of the season. As always, tonight’s show is hosted by Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thick. They’ll all be trying to figure out who is behind those custom-made masks after each performance. You can also guess along with them from home.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Darlene isolates herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics which makes them start to think she’s an elitist snob. Meanwhile, Jackie is focusing on her work at The Lunch Box where he’s invested all her money. While she’s dedicated to making the restaurant work, her family has started to question he decisions.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Blue Story

Best friends Marco and Timmy, who live in different London boroughs, find their friendship ripping at the seams when Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy's primary school friends, forcing them onto rival sides of a violent and insidious gang war.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Paranormal: Captured

Halloween might be over, but The Travel Channel is taking a haunted trip today to a rumored haunted hotspot: The White Swan. The former jailhouse has a gruesome history, and the owners think that the “lady of the night” still roams the jailhouse’s halls. Tonight’s show has paranormal investigator MJ Dickson on the case to look for evidence to prove her existence.

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel

American Housewife

American Housewife is back tonight with a new episode. Katie no longer has her lasagna business, which means she no longer has anything to focus on and her life has started to fall off course. While she’s on the hunt for a new passion project, she decides to focus on Greg and the kids, which turns out to be a little overbearing. Tonight Greg also considers running for city council thanks to a recommendation by Katie, inspired by his attempts to preserve an historical landmark.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, Beverly and Jane only have 24 hours to plan CloseBill's wedding. All that wedding planning leads to the duo hiring a fortune teller for the wedding reception who tells a fortune that might change the romantic future of Erica, Adam, and Barry.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Love and Anarchy

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

Watch anytime on Netflix