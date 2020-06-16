What's on TV for June 16, 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

There's more content than ever available all kinds of places. More than you could ever possibly watch in a day, whether it's on traditional broadcast networks or cable channels, premium or streaming.

Every day we'll pick out the best of what you can't find any old other time, be it in prime time, late night, or on your favorite streaming service. And when sports are up and running — there's a bit going on in — you'll find it here, too.

What's on tonight in Prime time

Let it Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (ABC) 8 p.m.: A look at the decade leading up to the L.A. riots of 1992. This documentary examines the era's racial tensions, the rise of gangs, the crack epidemic and the efforts of the LAPD to clamp down on the violence.

NCIS (CBS) 8 p.m.: A petty officer's son is found murdered at his "welcome home from prison" party and the evidence suggests Kasie's lifelong best friend, Dante Brown, is the suspect.

Hell's Kitchen (Fox) 8 p.m.: The remaining chefs must face off in a "game of chance" to divvy up their ingredients and create their own unique dishes. During this challenge, each chef has 45 minutes to create a dish, using a protein of their choice. America's Got Talent (NBC) 8 p.m.: It's the fourth round of auditions in this 15th season of AGT.

FBI (CBS) 9 p.m.: A front-running female presidential candidate, Valerie Caldwell, is targeted with a car bomb, and OA and Maggie must hurry to track down the bomber before they strike again. The case leads them to wonder whether this person is targeting Caldwell for her political aspirations.

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox) 9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Caneda's White Rooster, a Cuban-inspired restaurant located in Tom's River, NJ. Alongside special guest stars, "The Sopranos" alums Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore, Chef Ramsay and his crew.

The Genetic Detective (ABC) 10 p.m.: The killer of 8-year-old April Tinsley taunted police for decades in Fort Wayne, Indiana, leaving notes and threats with viable DNA samples, but they still couldn't catch him until now.

FBI: Most wanted (CBS) 10 p.m.: After a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.

World of Dance (NBC) 10:01 p.m.: In the final round of "The Qualifiers," the competition gets turned on its head as the judges surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped down warehouse to prove they have what it takes.

What's on late night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) 11:34 p.m.: Gwyneth Paltro and Zachary Quinto do their thing; musical guest Alex Benjamin.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) 11:35 p.m.: Stephen chats with comedian and host of Patriot Act on Netflix Hasan Minhaj.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) 11:35 p.m.: Mark Ruffalo ( Avengers , I Know This Much is True ) sits down with Jimmy, from a distance.

What's new to streaming on June 16

Baby Mama (Neflix)

Charlie St. Cloud (Netflix)

The Darkness (Netflix)

Frost/Nixon (Netflix)

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (Hulu)

Larry Crowne (Hulu)

Coming to HBO Max on June 16

We're halfway through the month, and that means a wealth of new content on HBO Max . Here's what's newly available as of today.