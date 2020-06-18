What's on TV for June 18, 2020
Get ready to Taste the Nation today on Hulu
Not that it matters what day it is anymore, but today is Thursday. And Thursday still is a huge day for television. Witness the massive amount of prime-time fodder headed our way, including a host of new episodes, and some reality faux-sports shows (is there any other way to describe mini-golf obstacle courses?) tucked in alongside some old favorites like SVU and Mom .
And on Hulu you'll find the excellent Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi , giving you a look at the flavors that make America as delicious as it is.
Here's the full rundown:
Tonight in Prime time
- Young Sheldon (CBS), 8 p.m.: Sheldon takes matters into his own hands when Meemaw refuses to drive him to a lecture with Dr. Linkletter. Also, Georgie tries to impress Veronica with his new business venture.
- Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC), 8 p.m.: Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with Stephen Curry as the resident golf pro.
- Council of Dads (NBC), 8 p.m.: Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth and she takes matters into her own hands. Oliver and Peter finally decide to adopt but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.
- Celebrity Watch Party (Fox), 8 p.m.: The Fab Five are on hand tonight.
- Burden of Truth (The CW), 8 p.m.: With more potential cases of wrongful child apprehensions, Joanna and Billy investigate Millwood Family Services and discover a potential error in the custody hearing evidence that will change everything in the case and in their lives.
- The Unicorn (CBS), 8:31 p.m.: Wade pretends to be dating Caroline to avoid being set up on blind dates by Delia. Also, Ben and Michelle throw an anniversary party for themselves, but have issues with the catering.
- Don't (ABC), 9 p.m.: Don't move in with your parents.
- Blindspot (NBC), 9 p.m.: When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.
- Labor of Love (Fox), 9 p.m.: 40-year-old ... fathers — Kristy and Kristin test the men on endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation.
- **Into the Dark (The CW), 9 p.m.: Murphy and Felix swing for the fences when they attempt to execute the plan to end their arrangement with Nia. Finding himself in dire circumstances, Dean seeks the help of a former colleague. Max does the unthinkable.
- Mom (CBS), 9:01 p.m.: Bonnie suspects that Adam's sponsor has an ulterior motive. And Christy is caught in the middle when Tammy plays hard to get with Chef Rudy.
- Broke (CBS), 9:30 p.m.: Luis' dad, arrives in town to test how Javier has handled being cut off financially. Also, Elizabeth agrees to help Jackie on a job and runs into her ex-boyfriend.
- S.W.A.T. (CBS), 10 p.m.: Hondo and the SWAT team race to save Buck, their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and they fear he plans to harm himself. Flashbacks reveal the search for Buck, which coincides with one of the team's most brutal missions, as each team member receives counseling.
- To Tell the Truth (ABC), 10 p.m.: Three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation; one is telling the truth, and the other two are impostors. Four panelists ask them questions in hopes of identifying which contestant is telling the truth.
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC), 10 p.m.: Benson works with a young woman to help her remember the details and suspects in her rape. In order to learn a new witness interview technique, Rollins and Fin have to experience it for themselves.
Tonight on late night
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC), 11:34 p.m.: Actor Don Cheadle, musician Luke Bryan.
- Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), 11:35 p.m.: Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; comedian Mike Birbiglia.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), 12:35 p.m.: Musician Pharrell Williams; actor and comedian Amy Schumer.
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC), 12:36 p.m.: Comedian and actor Wanda Sykes; director Judd Apatow.
- The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS), 12:37 p.m.: Actors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker; music from Leon Bridges featuring Terrance Martin.
What's streaming today
- A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime): In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.
- The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original): At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.
- Crawl (Amazon Prime Video, Hulu)
- Buffaloed (Hulu)
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu): award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 (HBO Max)
- Karma (HBO Max): Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.