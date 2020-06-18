What's on TV for June 18, 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Not that it matters what day it is anymore, but today is Thursday. And Thursday still is a huge day for television. Witness the massive amount of prime-time fodder headed our way, including a host of new episodes, and some reality faux-sports shows (is there any other way to describe mini-golf obstacle courses?) tucked in alongside some old favorites like SVU and Mom .

And on Hulu you'll find the excellent Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi , giving you a look at the flavors that make America as delicious as it is.

Here's the full rundown:

Tonight in Prime time

Young Sheldon (CBS), 8 p.m.: Sheldon takes matters into his own hands when Meemaw refuses to drive him to a lecture with Dr. Linkletter. Also, Georgie tries to impress Veronica with his new business venture.

Sheldon takes matters into his own hands when Meemaw refuses to drive him to a lecture with Dr. Linkletter. Also, Georgie tries to impress Veronica with his new business venture. Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC), 8 p.m.: Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with Stephen Curry as the resident golf pro.

Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with Stephen Curry as the resident golf pro. Council of Dads (NBC), 8 p.m.: Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth and she takes matters into her own hands. Oliver and Peter finally decide to adopt but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.

Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth and she takes matters into her own hands. Oliver and Peter finally decide to adopt but learn some sobering news about the birth mother. Celebrity Watch Party (Fox), 8 p.m.: The Fab Five are on hand tonight.

The Fab Five are on hand tonight. Burden of Truth (The CW), 8 p.m.: With more potential cases of wrongful child apprehensions, Joanna and Billy investigate Millwood Family Services and discover a potential error in the custody hearing evidence that will change everything in the case and in their lives.

With more potential cases of wrongful child apprehensions, Joanna and Billy investigate Millwood Family Services and discover a potential error in the custody hearing evidence that will change everything in the case and in their lives. The Unicorn (CBS), 8:31 p.m.: Wade pretends to be dating Caroline to avoid being set up on blind dates by Delia. Also, Ben and Michelle throw an anniversary party for themselves, but have issues with the catering.

Wade pretends to be dating Caroline to avoid being set up on blind dates by Delia. Also, Ben and Michelle throw an anniversary party for themselves, but have issues with the catering. Don't (ABC), 9 p.m.: Don't move in with your parents.

Don't move in with your parents. Blindspot (NBC), 9 p.m.: When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.

When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings. Labor of Love (Fox), 9 p.m.: 40-year-old ... fathers — Kristy and Kristin test the men on endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation.

40-year-old ... fathers — Kristy and Kristin test the men on endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation. **Into the Dark (The CW), 9 p.m.: Murphy and Felix swing for the fences when they attempt to execute the plan to end their arrangement with Nia. Finding himself in dire circumstances, Dean seeks the help of a former colleague. Max does the unthinkable.

Mom (CBS), 9:01 p.m.: Bonnie suspects that Adam's sponsor has an ulterior motive. And Christy is caught in the middle when Tammy plays hard to get with Chef Rudy.

Bonnie suspects that Adam's sponsor has an ulterior motive. And Christy is caught in the middle when Tammy plays hard to get with Chef Rudy. Broke (CBS), 9:30 p.m.: Luis' dad, arrives in town to test how Javier has handled being cut off financially. Also, Elizabeth agrees to help Jackie on a job and runs into her ex-boyfriend.

Luis' dad, arrives in town to test how Javier has handled being cut off financially. Also, Elizabeth agrees to help Jackie on a job and runs into her ex-boyfriend. S.W.A.T. (CBS), 10 p.m.: Hondo and the SWAT team race to save Buck, their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and they fear he plans to harm himself. Flashbacks reveal the search for Buck, which coincides with one of the team's most brutal missions, as each team member receives counseling.

Hondo and the SWAT team race to save Buck, their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and they fear he plans to harm himself. Flashbacks reveal the search for Buck, which coincides with one of the team's most brutal missions, as each team member receives counseling. To Tell the Truth (ABC), 10 p.m.: Three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation; one is telling the truth, and the other two are impostors. Four panelists ask them questions in hopes of identifying which contestant is telling the truth.

Three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation; one is telling the truth, and the other two are impostors. Four panelists ask them questions in hopes of identifying which contestant is telling the truth. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC), 10 p.m.: Benson works with a young woman to help her remember the details and suspects in her rape. In order to learn a new witness interview technique, Rollins and Fin have to experience it for themselves.

Tonight on late night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC), 11:34 p.m.: Actor Don Cheadle, musician Luke Bryan.

Actor Don Cheadle, musician Luke Bryan. Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), 11:35 p.m.: Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; comedian Mike Birbiglia. Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), 12:35 p.m.: Musician Pharrell Williams; actor and comedian Amy Schumer.

Musician Pharrell Williams; actor and comedian Amy Schumer. Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC), 12:36 p.m.: Comedian and actor Wanda Sykes; director Judd Apatow.

Comedian and actor Wanda Sykes; director Judd Apatow. The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS), 12:37 p.m.: Actors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker; music from Leon Bridges featuring Terrance Martin.

