What's on TV for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Ah, another Saturday. We've got reheated leftovers in prime-time, mostly, save for one outlier.

Tonight you can catch the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future Concert at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. This one's billed as "A musical celebration of scientists, innovators, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines." And while it's not necessarily going to solve anything on its own, it definitely won't hurt.

Elsewhere, the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A have European soccer headed our way, and you can catch the woman in action in the NWSL Challenge Cup. And UFC Fight Night is back at it on ESPN this evening.

Check out the full schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Saturday's prime-time TV

MacGyver, CBS, 8 p.m.: Matty's ex, Ethan, asks her for help when a criminal organization, S-Company, kidnaps his wife and daughter, forcing Matty to decide if she's willing to commit treason in order to help him save his family.

AFV: America, This Is You!, ABC, 8 p.m.: A retrospective of the series, including how it originated, evolved, and its significant influence on pop culture.

Global Goal: Unite For Our Future Concert, NBC, 8 p.m.: A musical celebration of scientists, innovators, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back, Fox, 8 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Southern Kitchen, a traditional Southern food restaurant located in Richmond, VA. Chef Ramsay and his crew find a tight-knit family being torn apart by bankruptcy.

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 p.m.: Magnum and Higgins' new partnership is tested when they disagree about being hired by a woman who wants them to recover her $3 million in stolen drug money in order to save her husband's life.

Shark Tank, ABC, 9 p.m.: An entrepreneur from Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product.

Lego Masters, Fox, 9 p.m.: The remaining contestants are given the challenge of making a city block that will be brought together as a huge city at the end of the episode. Attention to detail and focus on the storytelling elements bring these LEGO worlds to life!

48 Hours, CBS, 10 p.m.: A newsmagazine that focuses on a single story per episode, told from a number of perspectives by a group of correspondents.

A newsmagazine that focuses on a single story per episode, told from a number of perspectives by a group of correspondents. The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 p.m.: Shaun opens up with Aaron about his feelings towards Lea.

Saturday's sports on TV

English League Championship: Preston North End vs. Cardiff City, 7:25 a.m., ESPN+

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Wolves, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

German Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, FS1, 9:20 a.m.

English League Championship: Leeds United vs. Fulham, 9:55 a.m., ESPN+

Italian Serie A: Brescia vs. Genoa, 11 a.m., ESPN+

FA Cup: Norwich City vs. Manchester United, ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Italian Serie A: Cagliari vs. Torino, ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, CBS, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Pocono Organics 325, Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Italian Serie A: Lazio vs. Fiorentina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, CBS, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Saturday's late-night shows

Saturday Night Live, NBC, 11:29 p.m.: Kristen Stewart hosts, Coldplay with the music.

What's new today on HBO

Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut), 8 p.m.: In this sequel to "The Shining," an adult Dan Torrance befriends a young girl with similar psychic powers as himself. They join forces against The True Knot: An evil cult that exploits children with supernatural powers in their quest for immortality.

What's new today on Amazon Prime Video