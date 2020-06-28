What's on TV for Sunday, June 28, 2020
And so begins another week!
It used to be that your parents would tell you to not watch too much TV. Maybe they still do. We, on the other hand, will tell you quite the opposite. Stay inside. Be safe. Watch some shows.
In addition to the standard Sunday fare — news shows, specifically — tonight we've got the BET Awards on both CBS and BET. Follow that up with the second episode of the excellent Perry Mason on HBO, and you've got yourself quite an evening.
And on there sports front, there's a little more European soccer, NASCAR is back in action, and the PGA Tour is doing its thing.
Read on for the full schedule. All times are Eastern.
Today's Sunday news shows on TV
- News: Good Morning America Weekend Edition, ABC, 8 a.m.
- News: Sunday Today With Willie Geist, NBC, 8 a.m.
- News: Inside Politics, CNN, 8 a.m.
- News: CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, 9 a.m.
- News: Meet the Press, NBC, 9 a.m.
- News: Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Fox, 9 a.m.
- News: State of the Union with Jake Tapper, CNN, 9 a.m.
- News: Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN, 10 a.m.
- News: Face the Nation, CBS, 10:30 a.m.
- News: This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC, 10:30 a.m.
- News: 60 Minutes, CBS, 7 p.m.
Sunday night on TV
- Game show: Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 7 p.m.
- Reality: America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 p.m.
- Game show: Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 p.m.
- Awards: 2020 BET Awards, CBS/BET, 8 p.m.
- Game show: The Titan Games, NBC, 8 p.m.
- Animated: The Simpsons, Fox, 8 p.m.
- Game Show: Press your Luck, ABC, 9 p.m.
- Game Show: America's Got Talent, NBC, 9 p.m.
- Series: Perry Mason: Chapter 2, HBO, 9 p.m.
- Series: I'll Be Gone In the Dark, HBO, 10 p.m.
- Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 p.m.
Sunday's sports on TV
- English League Championship: Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 6:55 a.m., ESPN+
- FA Cup Quarterfinal: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 7:55 a.m., ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes
- Swedish Allsvenskan: Mjallby vs. Hammarby IF, 8:25 a.m., ESPN+ Allsvenskan
- English League Championship: Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 9:10 a.m., ESPN+
- FA Cup Quarterfinal: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 10:50 a.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: AC Milan vs. AS Roma, 11 a.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: Napoli vs. SPAL, 1:15 p.m., ESPN+
- Premier League: Watford vs. Southampton, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
- PGA Tour: Traveler's Championship, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
- FA Cup Quarterfinal: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City, 1:20 p.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Bologna, 1:20 p.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: Udinese vs. Atalanta, 1:20 p.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Hellas Veron, 1:25 p.m., ESPN/Deportes
- Danish Superliga: FC Kobenhaven vs. Midtjylland, 1:55 p.m., ESPN+
- Italian Serie A: : Parma vs. Inter Milan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
