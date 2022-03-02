When is the last episode of 'Holby City'? All you need to know about the end of the medical drama

Holby City is coming to an end this year, as the BBC has confirmed the beloved medical soap will leave our screens after 23 years.

Final scenes on the soap have now been wrapped, meaning an ending has been written and filmed, so fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what happens before Holby closes its doors for good.

It seems the wait is almost over too as reportedly, the series will be coming to an end this month so there are only a few more episodes left for fans to tune into. It's bittersweet news, but at least we have some episodes to enjoy throughout March!

It's been rumored that the last ever episode of the medical drama will air on Tuesday, March 29, meaning fans will soon have to start preparing themselves for an emotional farewell to these long-running characters.

Despite being widely reported, the exact date of the final Holby City episode is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. What to Watch reached out to the BBC and a spokesperson told us: "The date of the final Holby City episode will be confirmed in due course."

At the time of the original announcement last year, there was a statement that thanked the show's loyal fanbase and read: "We are so very grateful to all of Holby's wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show."

It went on to cite new programmes as a reason for the show ending, adding: "This tough decision reflects the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We promise that Holby will get the send-off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series."

