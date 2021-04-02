When is 'Who Killed Sara' Season 2 on Netflix?

If you've come here for answers — or read our Who Killed Sara? review — to find out who actually killed Sara, well, we'll just go ahead and stop you right there. We're not telling. You're going to have to watch for yourself. And you should. Because Who Killed Sara? is

That said, if you've gotten this far you're already asking yourself "If we found out who killed Sara how is there a Season 2?"

Because it's Netflix, that's how. Yes, you find out who killed Sara. And how, even. The "why" gets a little more complicated, but not grossly so, which really just means that you can sit back and enjoy the ride that is a whole bunch of bad people behaving badly (and sexily) over a couple of timelines.

Here's the official line from Netflix:

Alex, a man convicted of a crime he did not commit, is released after 18 years behind bars. Upon leaving, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano, the person responsible for the death for which he was sentenced. Things get complicated when Alex starts a sentimental relationship with Elisa, the Lazcano's youngest daughter, and when he discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and that someone else, who has skillfully kept in the shadows, was the true cause of his disgrace.

Notice how Netflix says that Rodolfo is responsible for the death. OK, that's true, and it's also not true, and it also doesn't really answer the question of who killed Sara. And we'll just leave it at that. What you need to know is that it's a fun 10 episodes (and did we mention sexy?) and worth the watch.

And it's not ending after those 10 episodes. The show clearly states that there's a second season, stating as such — "in the next season" in Spanish — and then showing some clips.

So, yeah. There's a second season. As for when it's landing on Netflix? As you might have guessed by the fact that there are clips, you won't have to wait long.

Season 2 of Who Killed Sara? will drop on May 19. She'll still be dead. But we're going to dive deeper into what was really going on all those years ago.