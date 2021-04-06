Who Killed Sara? has been a surprising Top 10 hit for Netflix — and it's the latest in a decent line of non-English imports. And that brings about a pretty relevant question: Is Who Killed Sara? available in English?

The answer: Yes, you can watch Who Killed Sara? dubbed in English. But only if you're a monster.

There's just something about watching a non-English series dubbed back into English that's ... wrong. Maybe it's easier. Certainly it's a bit districting bouncing between what's going on on screen and the caption at the bottom. But there's just a good bit of nuance lost when you don't get the inflection of the native tongue. It's like having two actors playing the same part at the same time. And that's true whether you're talking about a Spanish series like Sky Rojo or Who Killed Sara?, or like the French Lupin, or the super-fun time had in the Korean Space Sweepers. There's just nothing like watching a foreign film or series in its native language.

Anyway. With that lecture over, you've actually got a few options when it comes to watching Who Killed Sara? in another language. If dubbing is the route you want to take, you can watch in English, Germany, French and Italian — in addition to the native Spanish, of course.

There are options for subtitles, too. There's English, as well as French, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and Spanish.

And that's one of the things that makes Netflix and its roster of imported content so great. It's lowering the barrier to entry for all kinds of shows and movies that you otherwise might not have experienced. And as we start to see more movies like the Korean-language Parasite gain even wider audiences, non-English films are only going to grow that much more prevalent on streaming services.

The one thing all those translations won't do, however, is spell out just who, exactly, killed Sara — and why. For that, you'll have to catch up and get ready for Season 2.