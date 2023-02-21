Who won Physical: 100? Final survivor revealed

After keeping us on the edge of our seats for weeks, Physical: 100 has found the star with the ultimate physique, as the first winner has been crowned!

The Physical: 100 season finale dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, February 21, and it finally revealed which of our remaining survivors had managed to bag the show's impressive cash prize.

Over the series, our Physical: 100 cast faced all manner of grueling challenges, ranging from one-on-one battles, endurance trials, and team match-ups, all of which pushed them to their very limits (check out our guide explaining how Physical: 100 works for a full recap of every single Quest they've taken on).

Every task was designed to do one thing: find the one survivor from whatever walk of life who had the perfect mix of strength, endurance, willpower, balance and speed; thanks to Quest Five, the show finally found that contestant.

Who won Physical: 100?

Physical: 100's first-ever winner was snowboard cross competitor, Woo Jin-yong.

He was the only person who managed to survive all four of the elimination games that made up Quest Five. The first one saw the five survivors who'd made it through the mythologically-inspired trials from Quest Four — Woo Jin-yong, Park Jin-yong, Jo Jin-hyeong, Kim Min-cheol and Jung Hae-min — strapped together for a five-person bout of tug-of-war where they had to pull against one another to reach a key that would allow them to unlock their tug-of-war harness and escape the game. The last person to unlock themselves would be eliminated

This first challenge almost saw Jin-yong stumbling at the first hurdle. He and Kim Min-cheol were the last two competitors in this challenge, and they were scrambling for their respective keys at the exact same time. Woo Jin-yong managed to get himself free mere seconds before Kim, meaning he survived the first game.

From there, he fared considerably better; his speed and agility were very useful in the tile-flipping game and the shuttle-run competition that followed, and he ended up facing off with Jung Hae-min for the fourth and final game: infinite rope-pulling.

Here, both stars had to race to unreel a long, heavy rope until it became loose. Then, they had to grab the other end of their rope and smash the other contestant's torso statuette in order to claim victory. It was a hard-fought race, but Woo Jin-yong came out on top and managed to bag the 300 million Won grand prize.

The first full season of Physical: 100 is now available to stream on Netflix.