Physical: 100 final — when can you stream the season finale?

After keeping us on the edge of our seats for weeks, Netflix's Korean survival series, Physical: 100, is about to come to an end.

Across several weeks, we've watched as our Physical: 100 contestants have faced all kinds of taxing physical trials. the gallery of uber-fit stars has been whittled down to just a handful of survivors. All that stands between them and Physical: 100's huge cash prize. is one last Quest.

Whilst fans are already crying out for news of a second series, we've still got one final episode of the first season left to enjoy. So, if you need to know exactly when we'll find out who the first-ever Physical: 100 winner will be, we've put together this short guide explaining exactly when the episode should arrive.

Read on to find out when the final episode of the Squid Game-esque elimination series will drop where you are, along with the group of stars who are still in the competition.

What times is the Physical: 100 final dropping on Netflix?

New episodes of Physical: 100 have been released in pairs on Netflix on Tuesdays each week since the series debuted back in January. The series finale (episode nine) is dropping on the streaming service on Tuesday, February 21.

Below you can find a list of timezones showing when we expect the final episode of Physical: 100 will be available to watch in your region:

12 am PDT

3 am EDT

5 am Brazil

8 am UK

9 am CEST

1.30 pm India Standard Time

7 pm Australia

9 pm New Zealand

Physical: 100 final five - who's made it to Quest Five?

Who survived the trials inspired by ancient mythology? (Image credit: Netflix)

Ahead of the show's finale, we know that Kim Min-cheol, Woo Jin-yong, Park Jin-yong and Jo Jin-hyeong have made it through to Quest Five, meaning they're now within touching distance of the huge prize.

The fifth and final survivor is yet to be decided, as we didn't get to see the end of the Punishment of Sisyphus trial in episode eight. We do know that Ma Sun-ho and Choo Sung-hoon have missed out on the spot in the final Quest, but we're still waiting to find out whether Jung Hae-min or Yun Sung-bin will be joining the other four for the last trial of the series.

