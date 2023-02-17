Physical: 100 fans are desperate for a second season renewal

Physical: 100 viewers really can't believe that Netflix hasn't announced a renewal for their hit reality survival series.

By all accounts, the action-packed series has been a huge success. Since its debut in January, Physical: 100 has been among the top 10 most-streamed Non-English TV series on Netflix. Last week (February 6 to February 12), it claimed the No. 1 Global spot, with a total of 41,610,000 hours viewed worldwide. In the same week, it reached the number two slot (behind You season 4) in the UK, and reached number seven in the States for top TV shows.

If you've somehow not heard of the show already, Physical: 100 is a Korean Netflix original that pits 100 stars from all sorts of athletic backgrounds, age ranges, professions, and walks of life against one another in a Squid Game-esque elimination game (not to be confused with Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's real-life version of the hit Korean drama).

Across the series, our Physical: 100 contestants have come up against a whole host of tough trials that have tested their willpower, strength, dexterity, and endurance, all with the aim of whittling the group down to one person with the ultimate physique. If you've been watching along, you'll no doubt be waiting to see who our final five contestants will be, and which one of them will be walking away with Physical: 100's staggering cash prize when the first series comes to an end.

With so many viewers hooked in and the final episode just days away, it's no surprise that fans are calling on the streaming service to announce whether there's going to be another series.

One fan wrote: "#Physical100 is one of the most captivating shows I have seen, have to do this again!!! Can't wait for season 2!"

#Physical100 is one of the most captivating shows i have seen 🔥 Have to do this again!!! Can't wait for season 2!February 9, 2023 See more

A second wrote: "@netflix @NetflixKR I know season 1 of #Physical100 is still on air but I must ask: season 2, when? We need more! Yung Sung-Bin, we love you, Jeong Han-Saem, you're an angel".

@netflix @NetflixKR I know season 1 of #Physical100 is still on air but I must ask: season 2, when? We need more! Yun Sung-Bin, we love you 💕 Jeong Han-Saem, you’re an angel ✨February 17, 2023 See more

Another added: "No physical 100 season 2 announcement yet? Criminal"

No physical 100 season 2 announcement yet? CriminalFebruary 15, 2023 See more

Physical 100 is such a great show. Already looking forward to season 2. 🔥February 17, 2023 See more

When is Netflix going to announce they've finally decided to renew the second season of #physical100 ? pic.twitter.com/4fPWYU6DENFebruary 15, 2023 See more

Episodes 1-8 of Physical: 100 are available to stream on Netflix. The series finale drops on Tuesday, February 21; don't forget to give our guide explaining what time new episodes of Physical: 100 arrive so you know when you can find out who the show's first winner will be.