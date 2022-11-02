Why did Sarah leave The Bachelor in Paradise early?

While the goal of any reality show is to make it to the end, sometimes real life reminds us that there are more important things than a TV show. In the case of Bachelor in Paradise 's Sarah Hamrick’s early departure from the show.

On the October 31 episode of the reality show, both fans and her fellow contestants were surprised that Hamrick was no longer on the show. In the episode, host Jesse Palmer told them that she left the show due to a family emergency. Later, Hamrick explained what happened on social media.

Sadly, Hamrick’s grandmother passed away while she was filming, so she left the show to be with her family.

"Opening myself up to another chance at love here was a challenge in itself, but when my grandma passed, having one of the most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments of my life captured while being there was something I never expected," she wrote on Instagram.

"While I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home, I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people, with real lives and families beyond what you may see on TV. When those worlds intersect like it did for me, it reminds me of what’s important, and to just be kind."

She thanked her fans for their support and love through this challenging time in her life.

Hamrick’s words are an important reminder that while reality television has become a staple form of entertainment for so many viewers around the world, reality "stars" have very real lives and very real situations that happen while they’re away from home.

Hamrick arrived on the show on October 17 as one of five women who joined during "split week" when the original group of men and women were separated from each other and new contestants were added.

During her short lived time in paradise, Hamrick spent some time with Logan Palmer and eventually went on a date with him, but she was heartbroken when he opted to pursue a relationship with Kate Gallivan instead. There were still plenty of chances to connect with someone else on the show, but unfortunately her time was cut short. Of course, there’s always a chance we’ll see Hamrick on a future episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Hamrick appeared in The Bachelor season 26 and was eliminated in week 7. The wealth management advisor is a self-professed hopeless romantic and she’s on the younger end of The Bachelor age spectrum at 24. We have no doubt Sarah’s journey to find love is far from over.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.