Will Netflix become home for the reboot of Matt Bomer’s popular show with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes?

It looks like the trend of reviving USA Network originals is set to continue as a reboot of White Collar, aptly titled White Collar Renaissance, is expected to be shopped around very soon among networks and streamers. Should the dreams of the reboot come to full fruition, it would follow in the footsteps of the Monk film, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, on Peacock and the recent Suits spinoff, Suits LA, on NBC.

For those who need a reminder, White Collar was a witty drama that focused on reformed con artist, Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer). After being apprehended for his litany of crimes by FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) and serving some time, Neal comes to an agreement that he’ll help Peter catch other white-collar criminals in exchange for his freedom (not to mention a job as a consultant with the federal government). The series won over fans for a total of six seasons and it made quite the impression on critics, as evidenced by its 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes (as of February 21). Even today, the series continues to appeal to new fans as it streams on Netflix.

In terms of White Collar Renaissance, a Deadline report notes that Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen (all stars of the original show) are believed to reprise their roles should more concrete plans come to fruition about where a new series would air. Additionally, Deadline states that series creator Jeff Eastin is working with Disney TV Studios company 20th Television to produce the project, but Disney-owned streamer Hulu allegedly opted not to proceed with it. So DeKay and his team are expected to pitch the reboot to other platforms, hopeful the reboot finds a home. Enter Netflix.

It would be quite the feat for White Collar Renaissance to land on Netflix given it already is a streaming home for White Collar. Given the world’s largest streaming service already has a baked-in audience for the predecessor, if the sequel is bringing back original characters, theoretically, there are likely subscribers willing to tune in to see what happened to Neal, Peter and others in the nearly 11 years since the original show concluded.

Again, it’s too early to tell if White Collar Renaissance will end up on Netflix. However, with Hulu allegedly passing on the project and Netflix already invested in the White Collar universe, we have to consider the possibility.