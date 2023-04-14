Win a role in a real BBC drama in a new reality show — here's how to apply!

Bring the Drama is a brand new show which aims to find the next big star, with the winner getting a role in an actual BBC drama and their own agent!

Perhaps you could be starring in a BBC One hit like Call the Midwife, pictured above! Or maybe you could be walking through Albert Square in EastEnders.

You don't need any experience, but you will need a passion for acting.

The BBC has announced not only that the new show will be six parts on BBC Two but also how to apply. You must be over 18 and the closing date is 4 June 2023 — go to the BBC shows website for the application form (opens in new tab).

The makers say Bring the Drama will "find and develop untapped acting talent that represents the UK today, from all kinds of backgrounds, who love to act, but who have never had the chance to realise their dream.

"The successful candidates will benefit from an intense acting experience with leading industry mentors, from casting directors to writers and celebrated stars."

Running alongside the series will be a Bring the Drama festival, which will highlight other careers in the TV and film business.

Might you be in the next big drama like Line of Duty? (Image credit: BBC)

Clare Mottershead, BBC Commissioning Editor, Factual & Events says: "British TV actors are among the best in the world, but there's still plenty of undiscovered talent waiting for their big break. In this entertaining and revealing new competition, we’re scouring the UK to find our next acting superstars as we put them put through their paces behind the scenes of some of Britain’s biggest and best loved dramas."

Managing Director of Wall to Wall Media Leanne Klein says: "As a nation, TV drama is now the art-form we consume more than any other, so it’s hugely exciting to be making a series that will take viewers behind the scenes of some of our favourite tv shows and unpack the essential skills of acting via the incredible expertise of leading lights in the industry. I hope it will be a gripping watch for all who love watching actors as well as those who’d love to act."

Bring the Drama is a working title, so the name of the show may change. Please go to the BBC shows site for full terms and conditions.