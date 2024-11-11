Wolf Hall viewers exclaim, 'Please don't show that again!' minutes into the new season in response to brutal scenes

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

The long-awaited second season of Wolf Hall, Wolf Hall 2: The Mirror and the Light, aired last night and proved to be just as dark and gruesome as the first, with some shocking opening scenes.

Moments into the first episode of Wolf Hall 2: The Mirror and the Light, we saw Anne Boleyn, played by Claire Foy, blindfolded and sobbing before her executioner while King Henry VIII married his next wife, Jane Seymour.

'Still traumatised by Anne Boleyn's execution from the last series of #wolfhall. *Please* don't show it again,' wrote one fan of the BBC show.

While another responded, 'It's true. No matter how much we knew it was coming, it was horrific (and great credit to Claire Foy for her portrayal of #AnneBoleyn). #WolfHall.'

And a third wrote, 'I just hope it was not as traumatic to play! #wolfhall.'

Another said, 'I suppose I was ready for it this time (though I was for it last time, too).'

While another said of the show, 'The opening scenes, harrowing. This is the BBC at its absolute best.'

While another commented, showing their shocked reaction to the scenes, 'The sheer brutality of capital punishment always horrifies me, even in drama.'

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light picks up where the last series ended after the brutal execution of Queen Anne Boleyn.

The King is free to marry, moving on to his next Queen, Jane Seymour, but tensions are rising in court, with many turning against the reckless King.

The Mirror and the Light covers the period following Anne Boleyn's death in 1536, Henry's marriage to Jane Seymour, and the birth of a long-awaited son, Prince Edward.

Wolf Hall 2: The Mirror and the Light launched on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday, November 10, at 9 p.m. New episodes premiere weekly.