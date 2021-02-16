'Young Rock' is all about entertaining, old Rock says ahead of the premiere

You've seen the wrestler. You've seen the body builder. And you've seen the pain wrought by The Rock in the latter Fast and the Furious movies. Now get ready to see how a not-so-little Dwayne Johnson became who he is in Young Rock, which premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The gist is exactly what you think. Here's how NBC puts it:

“Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Ultimately, though, it's always been about entertaining, Johnson says in a first-look preview of Season 1. "This entire series has been inspired by moments in my life, growing up," Johnson says. "It's my earlier years when I was a teenager. I went to about three or four different high schools by the time I was 14 — they all thought I was an undercover cop."

(Never mind that there's a real potential for a 21 Jumpstreet spinoff here.)

We'll get to see Johnson over a number of periods in his life, each portrayed by different actors — Adrian Groulx is Dwayne at 10 years old, Bradley Constant is Dwayne at 15, and Uli Latukefu is Dwayne from 18 to 20.

"I think it's going to be something that the audiences are really going to enjoy — but I think also they might find a few lessons along the way that we've learned as a family," Johnson says.

It's going to be a good time, for sure.

Young Rock airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and also is available on the Peacock streaming service.