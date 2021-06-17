YouTube TV is giving free previews of HBO Max and Cinemax through June 21

YouTube TV today let subscribers know via email that they've got a free preview of seven legacy HBO channels and HBO Max, and eight Cinemax channels — all good through the weekend.

The free preview period starts now and is live through June 21. Once the free preview period is up, you'll lose access to the channels. If you want to keep them, you'll have to go into the YouTube TV settings and actually subscribe. (And that's exactly the way YouTube TV should be handling things, so kudos to them for doing it right.)

In all, you're getting 15 free channels to watch all weekend. They include:

MovieMax

OuterMax

Cinemax

Cinemax Latino

ActionMax

ThrillerMax

5StarMax

MoreMax

HBO 2

HBO Family

HBO Zone

HBO Comedy

HBO

HBO Signature

HBO Latino

Outside of the free preview period, the legacy HBO add-on costs $14.99 a month. Same goes for HBO Max. Cinemax normally costs $9.99 a month.

YouTube TV is the second-largest live TV streaming service in the United States, at least check. It runs $65 a month, and Google handles all the billing. For that, you'll get more than 100 linear channels, including your local broadcast affiliates. YouTube TV has an unlimited DVR, so you can "record" all the shows you want and watch them again at any time.

YouTube TV also has the ability to create up to a half-dozen profiles to use with other connected Google accounts. That's important because it allows different family members to have different libraries of recorded shows, and different recommendations.