YouTube TV is giving free previews of Showtime and EPIX through Nov. 2

YouTube TV today announced in an email that subscribers will be getting a free preview of Showtime and EPIX from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2.

The free preview will begin at noon Eastern time Oct. 30, and end at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2. Current YouTube TV subscribers don't have to do anything extra to take advantage of the preview — it'll just show up. But if you want to keep the channels after the preview period, you'll have to enable them in your account settings.

Showtime regularly costs $11 a month as an add-on for YouTube TV. EPIX costs $6 a month.

Here's the email itself, which really is a marketing thing and not a press release:

Ready to watch SHOWTIME® series like The Good Lord Bird and Shameless? Dying to stream hit EPIX® originals like Godfather of Harlem and Britannia? From October 30 through November 2 only, you can do just that with a free preview of 2 of our most popular add﻿-﻿on channels. Look for them in your Home tab during the preview.*

YouTube TV itself costs $64.99 a month. In addition to your local channels (which will vary a little depending on where you live) it has a competitive stable of channels and is currently either No. 2 or No. 3 in our list of the biggest live TV streaming services. It has unlimited DVR and can have up to six family members attached to a single account, so you can get your own recommendations and recordings without having to sift through everyone else's.

Along with those two add-ons, YouTube TV also has the following as premium options: