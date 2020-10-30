YouTube TV is giving free previews of Showtime and EPIX through Nov. 2
That's a lot of movies.
YouTube TV today announced in an email that subscribers will be getting a free preview of Showtime and EPIX from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2.
The free preview will begin at noon Eastern time Oct. 30, and end at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2. Current YouTube TV subscribers don't have to do anything extra to take advantage of the preview — it'll just show up. But if you want to keep the channels after the preview period, you'll have to enable them in your account settings.
Showtime regularly costs $11 a month as an add-on for YouTube TV. EPIX costs $6 a month.
Here's the email itself, which really is a marketing thing and not a press release:
Ready to watch SHOWTIME® series like The Good Lord Bird and Shameless? Dying to stream hit EPIX® originals like Godfather of Harlem and Britannia? From October 30 through November 2 only, you can do just that with a free preview of 2 of our most popular add-on channels. Look for them in your Home tab during the preview.*
YouTube TV itself costs $64.99 a month. In addition to your local channels (which will vary a little depending on where you live) it has a competitive stable of channels and is currently either No. 2 or No. 3 in our list of the biggest live TV streaming services. It has unlimited DVR and can have up to six family members attached to a single account, so you can get your own recommendations and recordings without having to sift through everyone else's.
Along with those two add-ons, YouTube TV also has the following as premium options:
- HBO/HBO Max ($14.99 a month)
- Sports Plus ($10.99 a month, includes NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium)
- STARZ ($9 a month)
- Cinemax ($9.99 a month)
- CuriosityStream ($3 a month)
- AMC Premiere ($5 a month)
- Shudder ($6 a month)
- Sundance Now ($7 a month)
- Urban Movie Channel ($5 a month)
- Acorn TV ($6 a month)
