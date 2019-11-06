YouTube TV listings are all kinds of broken tonight

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

If, like us, you turned on YouTube TV tonight to get ready for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid only to find that YouTube TV is missing your broadcast channels — and all kinds of other wonkiness, you're not alone.

There's definitely something broken with YouTube TV's live listings this evening. The errors are kind of a crapsshoot — some folks are able to fix things in a browser with a refresh. Others on various streaming platforms are seeing missing shows and missing channels, both on the default and custom views.

Reports are flying in to the officical Team YouTube support Twitter feed, with just the basic "Oh, crap" replies in return.

We've received similar reports from other users. We checked on your channel and it's back up now. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 6, 2019 November 6, 2019

The live listing errors still persist, though Google has been able eto update them with a message saying that "Some networks and program info may be unavailable right now."

We've emailed Google to find out what's up. Please stand by.