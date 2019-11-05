How to stream the semi-live-action version of The Little Mermaid

Somehow it's been 30 years since Ariel, Eric, Ursula and Flounder made their collective way into our lives in the animated The Little Mermaid . Tonight, though, it's getting a whole new take in what should be a pretty inventive manner.

Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, John Stamos and Shaggy take the lead in the semi-live-action version of The Little Mermaid tonight. The new bits with the new cast will be interwoven into the original film with the original cast. And as an added twist Jodi Benson — the original Ariel in the 1989 film — will make an appearance as well.

When is the live-action version of The Little Mermaid ?

You can watch the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight, Nov. 5. It'll be broadcast on ABC affiliates on broadcast, cable TV, and on your favorite streaming service.

Which streaming services carry ABC live?

There's a pretty good chance that your favorite streaming service has a live feed from your local ABC affiliate. Unless that service is Sling TV, which is kind of a big miss, or Fubo TV. Also — there may be regional limitations, so you'll want to check beforehand.

(Also note that it's available on PlayStation Vue. But given that PS Vue is dying in January, we wouldn't recommend bothering to sign up for it at this point.)

Here's how to get hooked up with the major streaming services that carry ABC feeds:

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV is the fastest growing live streaming service. It combines a catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale with the best live entertainment and sports channels, plus local channels. Hulu with Live TV includes ABC, so you can use it to watch The Little Mermaid .

Hulu with Live TV



Ready for Ursula



Hulu doesn't just have a huge back catalog of shows — it also has live TV.



View

AT&T TV Now

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

AT&T TV Now is the new name for DirecTV Now. The service includes HBO content in the base prices.

AT&T TV Now



Everything you could want



AT&T TV Now has the most channels of any of the streaming services, and the monthly price tag reflects that. And it also has all the local channels available.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

YouTube TV excels by keeping things simple. Live streaming channels come in just one plan from YouTube TV.

YouTube TV



It's easy, and it has your locals



YouTube TV is one of the more simple streaming services, with a single plan, a ton of channels — and that includes ABC.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch The Little Mermaid with an over-the-air antenna

This takes a little work to set up — OK, not that much — but it's completely worth it in the end to have a ton of free TV on all of your devices.

See the best over-the-air antennas

The best over-the-air streaming box