YouTube TV will stream the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K

We've known that YouTube TV was going to have the Tokyo Olympics available in 4K resolution with the new "4K Plus" package — and now we have a better idea of what to expect.

NBC is serving up the opening ceremony and a number of early sports in the higher resolution, starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 23, 2021.

Also coming our way in 4K will be tennis, skateboarding, women's volleyball, beach volleyball, gymnastics, men's 3x3 basketball, swimming, diving and triathlon — and presumably that's just for starters, taking us through July 26. The Closing Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for Aug. 8.

The "4K Plus" package on YouTube TV technically costs an extra $19.99 a month on top of your $65 subscription, but it's available for just $9.99 a month for the first year. And that's after a 30-day free trial, so you actually can watch the entire Tokyo Olympics in 4K on YouTube TV for free, just for the sake of kicking the tires on the optional (and not inexpensive) add-on.

In addition to live and on-demand content in 4K, the 4K Plus package also increases the number of devices on your home network on which you can simultaneously watch YouTube TV to, well, unlimited. (There still will be a cap when you're away from home.)

YouTube TV is the second-largest live TV streaming service in the United States, behind Hulu With Live TV. (Probably — YouTube TV hasn't given updated numbers in nearly a year.)