'Zack Snyder's Justice League' will premiere March 18 on HBO Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League — the re-edit of the original 2017 Justice League film that also includes new characters and new shots — will debut on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

The "Snyder Cut" came about after a rabid (and too often abusive) push by fans to see a re-release from original director Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen), who had to bow out of the original film midstream due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon finished the film in post-production as an uncredited director, and the movie ultimately had a less-dark tone than what originally was intended.

The result — which has been pretty heavily teased and hinted at over the years before being acknowledged by Warner Bros. suits — ultimately required some $30 million in new FX shots.

The Snyder Cut will see the introduction of bad-guy Darkseid, who no doubt led to a good chunk of that increased budget.

Here's the official line from HBO Max, which doesn't really address the new tone of the film:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will see an international release as well. It'll launch on HBO in the following countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Poland, Montenegro and Croatia. And in Asia you'll be able to watch it on HBO in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

HBO Max is the U.S.-based streaming service that gets you everything you know from the legacy HBO service, plus new exclusives and more content from the world that falls under the AT&T umbrella. That includes Warner Bros. — the Turner network of channels, Studio Ghibli, the lager DC Universe, and much more.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, same as the legacy HBO service.