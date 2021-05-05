'Supergirl' 6.06 Review: Prom Again!

While all the side-arcs still muddy the plot of the prom narrative, it's nice to see a Nia and Brainy-centric story in the final season.

This post contains spoilers for Supergirl, "Prom Again!"

Check out our last review here.

As one would hope, "Prom Again!" is a notable improvement from part 1 of Supergirl's prom series. All of the characters that pulled from the story in the first chapter remain present here, but they're all a little bit more bearable. Though we're still pulling from the overall narrative with Supergirl stuck in the Phantom Zone, it is nice to see a story that focuses on Brainiac-5 and Dreamer.

It's a young Kara Zor-El (Izabela Vidovic) that causes the majority of the problems this week, at least when it comes to the grand scheme of things. C.J Grant (Eliza Helm) foils the heroes plans when she accidentally lets the alien bounty hunters free. This sets off a chain reaction that results in a hoard of dangerous aliens being set free and a swarm of cops descending on Kara, Kenny (Peter Adrian Sudarso), and Alex (Olivia Nikkanen). In a last-ditch effort to save the timeline — and to ultimately get their friend out of her prison — Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Nia (Nicole Maines) return back in time again to right before CJ ruined everything with her meddling. Unfortunately, a persistent Kara stows away on the time ship and returns with them four hours prior in her own past causing a whole new set of complicated problems for her future friends.

"Prom Again!" has stronger moments than the prior episode, but its big emotional climax is largely meaningless. Vidovic and Sudarso are admirable performers as young Kara and Kenny, but they're just not given anything to work with in their final "we're not going to end up together," moment. Good prequel moments can be accomplished with a solid script, we just didn't hit that mark here.

It's Rath and Maines' performances as Brainy and Nia that manage to sell "Prom Again!" as a successful episode. There hasn't been much time to deal with the fall-out from Brainy's betrayal after the end of the last season, let alone effort to rebuild the bonds that had been strained. The episode gives the two the opportunity to connect in a way that felt more meaningful than the one-off moments they've gotten as the team scrambles to get Supergirl from the Phantom Zone.

Now that the prom arc has wrapped, we can finally get back to the main story at hand. Though, if the teaser from the end of the episode is to be believed, things don't look so good for Supergirl. As expected, we see Zor-El alive and well. But, given the fact that he's suddenly the one comforting his daughter and telling her not to lose hope, I'm not entirely convinced he didn't die in the blast and the person comforting a hopeless Kara is Nyxy in disguise.

We'll see in next week's midseason finale of Supergirl!