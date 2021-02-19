'WandaVision' 1.07 Review: Breaking the Fourth Wall

This post contains spoilers for WandaVision.

Last week’s WandaVision left us with a whole host of questions. Who is this mysterious aerospace engineer that Monica and Jimmy are off to go see? What’s happened to Darcy? Who, exactly, is noted and clear snake Tyler Hayward reporting to? On top of all that, the credits roll before we find out the state of Vision after spending so much time outside of the Hex, and he’s nowhere to be seen in the episode’s trailer. But worry not! We got more answers than we've seen from past episodes all snoodled up tight in a nice, warm, Modern Family-esque chapter in the Hex.

Firstly, don’t worry. Vision (Paul Bettany) still remembers everything. Darcy (Kat Dennings), on the other hand, needs a little nudge from the sythezoid. While the two of them ended up relatively ok after the incident, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is struggling. All around Westview, things are glitching out left and right, and she’s not quite sure why. In an effort to counteract all of that and her growing depression, Wanda decides to take a self-care day. Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) have their questions, but Auntie Agnes (Katherine Hahn) comes to the rescue just in time. More on her in a tick.

While all of this unfolds in the Hex, Monica (Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy (Randall Park) continue on their mission to break through to Wanda (and now get Darcy out of the Hex). Monica’s aerospace engineer buddy didn’t end up being a big reveal, at least not in the sense of a returning character. What it results in, on the other hand, is what comic fans have been waiting for all season.

The rig Monica drives isn’t enough to pass through the Hex. It spits that thing out like a tonka truck. But Monica Rambeau isn’t one to give up so easy, so she elects to march through the Hex a third time. The glitch sequence that occurs as she passes through the barrier isn’t the prettiest thing to look at, but when she smashes through her eyes are a bright blue. Her later altercation with Wanda — we’ll get there — confirms it: Photon has arrived.

Things continue to glitch around Wanda as she attempts to relax. The television switches to an old tube set while the wallpaper flickers from “modern” to retro and the rest of the house flickers in and out in tune. But her attempts to resolve the problem are interrupted by Monica marching onto her lawn. The conversation between the two women is confrontational only because Wanda still wants it to be. There’s a brief scuffle, but Monica’s newfound powers protect her from the attack. The S.W.O.R.D. agent desperately tries to break through — explaining that she lost everything as well and she knows how much it hurts. The two nearly connect, too.

But Agatha Harkness had a different plan.

Fans had long assumed Agnes was the witch in question — with our own Emma calling it out not from odd behavior but from clever choices from the costume department. Everyone who nailed it has earned a cookie! But that won’t bring Billy and Tommy back.

Shortly after entering the house, Wanda questions where her boys are. There’s a long, drawn out scene where she enters the basement where Agatha’s grimoire sits on a desk and ominous vines weave through the concrete followed by Agatha’s confession: it’s been her all along. What does that include? A bunch of little things here and there, whether it be rabbits, hijinks, or dead dogs. Oh… and Pietro. Those who read that and worry that the series' apparent villain couldn’t possibly get any worse, don’t worry! Agatha Harnkess canonically sacrifices Billy and Tommy to Mephisto to earn herself one pissed off Scarlet Witch. So, y’know. Things could get a lot darker real fast.

Though Agatha currently has both Wanda and the boys in her clutches, the three aren’t alone. Currently, both Vision and Monica are sprinting toward Agn — Agatha’s abode. The real question here is how quickly can Agatha knock Vision out of commission given her control over the situation, and how much is she not ready for Photon to knock her around in her own house?