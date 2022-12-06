Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman tells the truth?

Summer Spellman and Aaron's lies catch up with them in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mike and Esther insist on dropping Summer Spellman at the hospital for her scan but agree to wait outside. However, as Summer and Aaron play for time in the hospital, Mike suddenly appears at their side and announces he should attend the scan too. Summer and Aaron brace themselves to tell Mike the truth…

As Hope listens to her John Stape tape, completely spellbound, Fiz and Tyrone remain unaware. Tyrone reveals his surprise wedding plans to Kevin and Abi but when he shows them the dress he chose with Gemma, Abi tells him it’s hideous and Fiz will hate it. Beth agrees to make some alterations to the dress in the hope that Fiz will like it.

Tyrone is clueless over Fiz's dress. (Image credit: ITV)

Martha breaks the news to a gutted Ken that she starts rehearsals on a new play in Hull tomorrow. Having heard from Brian that Ken made a night of it with Martha, Wendy’s put out. Unsure whether to follow his head or his heart, Ken’s stunned when Martha suggests he should move to Hull with her!

Ken has a big decision to make. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya tells Dee-Dee that she needs to cut her hours at the solicitors’ to spend more time with her family. Meanwhile, Griff presents a thrilled Max with a top-of-the-range video camera and tells him he’s now their official videographer…

When Daniel sees a magazine article written by Bethany Platt, Daisy’s unnerved at the mention of his ex. Inspired, Daniel decides it’s time he started writing again.

Coronation Street continues on either Tuesday or Wednesday at 8pm, depending on World Cup 2022 fixtures.