How to watch World Cup 2022 online: live stream every game

How to watch World Cup 2022 — the famous World Cup trophy they'll playing for.

Here's how to watch World Cup 2022 online and on regular TV when all the action finally kicks off in Qatar later this year.

The tournament gets underway on Monday 21 November, with England facing Iran and Wales playing the USA in the first round of Group B fixtures on the opening day.

Over the next couple of weeks, 32 teams will compete in eight groups to make it through to the knock-out stages, culminating with the final on Sunday 18 December.

Here's everything you need to know...

How to watch World Cup 2022 online in the US

US fans can watch the World Cup 2022 online on Fox Sports App and Peacock Premium, while they will also be broadcast on Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo.

With the tournament taking place in the Middle East for the first time, matches will kick off quite early in the morning for most Americans, with 5 am ET matches (2 am PT) for the first week of the competition.

Fortunately, all of the US's group stage fixtures will start at 2 pm.

'Captain America' Christian Pulisic will pull strings in midfield for the US (Image credit: Getty)

How to watch the World Cup 2022 online in the UK. Is the World Cup on BBC or ITV?

As one of the sporting events protected by Ofcom (opens in new tab) regulations that ensure they must be available on free-to-air television in the UK, every World Cup match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV in the UK.

BBC and ITV share the rights to the fixtures and viewers can also watch games online on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Details of which fixtures will be aired on which channel will be confirmed closer to the tournament.

The kick-off times should be very convenient for UK-based fans with games at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm during the first eight days of the tournament. Hopefully, your boss won't mind you tuning in during that morning Zoom call!

Where is World Cup 2022 being held?

The World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar in the Middle East.

Senegal will take on the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Group A in the opening match, while hosts Qatar play Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium a few hours later. Eight stadiums, all within or on the outskirts of Doha, will host all the games.

Lusail Stadium (80,000 capacity) will host 10 games including the final.

Al Bayt Stadium (60,000 capacity) will host 8 games including the opening match.

Stadium 974 (40,000 capacity) will host seven games.

Khalifa International Stadium (45,416 capacity) will host eight games including the third place play-off.

Education City Stadium (40,000 capacity) will host eight games.

Al Thumama Stadium (40,000 capacity) will host eight games.

Al Janoub Stadium (40,000 capacity) will host seven games.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000) capacity) will host seven games.

Bukayo Saka will hope to provide chances for Harry Kane in the England attack. (Image credit: Getty)

Does USA have a chance of winning the World Cup?

The US is not favored to win the World Cup, with bookmakers giving them a 100-1 shot at lifting the trophy in December.

However, Gregg Berhalter’s boys have a fair chance of progressing to the knock-out rounds. England are favorites to top Group B and the US will be pleased if they can match their result against the Three Lions in the 2010 World Cup, where they drew 1-1.

Their opening fixture against Wales could prove vital, although with new LA Galaxy star Gareth Bale in their ranks, the Welsh will prove a formidable opponent. The US will probably need to beat Iran in their final fixture if they are to have any chance of progressing.

Brazil, France and England are the bookies favorites to win the tournament, with Spain, Germany and Argentina also tipped to do well.

World Cup 2022 groups

The 2022 World Cup will begin with 32 teams in eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group progress to the Round of 16, if teams are level on points goal difference will be used to decide placings.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Aaron Ramsey will be a key player for Wales in the tournament (Image credit: Getty)

World Cup 2022 fixtures

Group stage (all KO times UK)

Monday November 21

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 10am)

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 7pm)

Wednesday November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Thursday November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Friday November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Saturday November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Sunday November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Wednesday November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead Brazil's attack as they aim for their sixth title (Image credit: Getty)

Thursday December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3



49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday December 4



Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday December 5

Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm) 59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Saturday December 17

Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

Is FIFA World Cup 2022 Cancelled?

FIFA's decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was controversial and some critics have questioned the 2010 bidding process — which also awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia — yet the tournament has not been cancelled and is set to go ahead.

When is USA hosting the World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico, during the summer of that year. Host cities include, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle in the US. Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico, and Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver will also host games.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is scheduled to be played in The MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.