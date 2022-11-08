EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon is held at gunpoint!

Alfie Moon is forced to take the armed robber to the Mitchells'.

Alfie Moon is in a dangerous situation when a gunman forces him to take him to the Square in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon was minding his own business in one of the cabs when a masked gunman jumped inside! it soon becomes clear what the robber wants when he reveals he's just held up a building society and he wants Alfie to be his getaway driver!

Although the situation is clearly terrifying, Alfie is still determined to buy son Tommy Moon the computer game he promised him! He's already let him down too much recently and he knows he can't do it again.

With the gunman in the car, he makes a diversion to the game shop, nips out to buy it before the shop shuts, then gets back in the car.

The robber, Keith spies an added opportunity when Alfie is forced to take a call from Stacey Slater. As she explains that Alfie's boys have admitted they guessed the code to Phil Mitchell's safe, Keith's ears prick up.

Learning there's £30k stashed in the safe, he orders a terrified Alfie to take him to Phil's.

How will Alfie get himself out of this scrape?



Zack Hudson arrives at Whitney's house party with a date! (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean gets all dressed up in her glad rags, anticipating a night of flirting with Zack Hudson when he arrives at their house party.

Housemates Felix and Finlay Baker convinced Whitney to let them throw a bash by pointing out that Zack is on the market and ready for love!

When Zack arrives, however, Whitney's hopes for a night of romantic fun are instantly dashed, as he's brought a woman along with him! When Zack introduces Whitney to his date Mandy, she's more than a little disappointed.

Zack is surprised by Whitney's attitude until Felix sets him straight and points out that Whitney's into him. Meanwhile, Finlay tries to console an upset Whitney, who fears she's never going to find love again.

Misconstruing Finlay's friendly concern, Whitney moves in for a kiss...

Will Finlay respond?

Denzel is feeling low about recent events. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes is struggling with everything that's happened with Amy Mitchell recently. After their budding romance was put a stop to by her dad Jack Branning, Amy was then bullied at school over a fake rumour that she slept with him.

As the teenager broods, a kindly Patrick Trueman realises that Denzel needs a man-to-man talk. He shares some wisdom with Denzel, that seems to get through to him.

Denzel's dad Howie Danes is grateful that Patrick has managed to get his son to open up. After taking in Denzel when his mum couldn't look after him, he's found it tricky learning how to be a dad.

When it seems that Denzel will listen to Patrick and not him, Howie is sad that he still can't connect with his son.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.