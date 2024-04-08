EastEnders spoilers: Nadine Keller drops a BABY BOMBSHELL on Jay Brown!

Jay Brown discovers he's going to be a daddy when Nadine Keller announces she's pregnant in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having gone months with zero contact, Jay was surprised to receive a voice note from the escort asking if they could speak urgently.

Jay formed an attachment to Nadine after the tragic death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown to cancer, and ended up paying for her services in bed.

Jay confides in close friend Gina Knight about the message from Nadine and admits he hasn't replied to her yet.

Jay turns to close friend Gina for advice on what to do. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina advises Jay to meet with Nadine and find out what she wants.

But as the former lovers come face to face, Jay is floored when Nadine drops a bombshell - she's expecting a baby and it's his.

Too overwhelmed to comprehend what Nadine has just told him, Jay turns and flees.

George Knight is in a bad way after his ill-advised boxing match. (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, George Knight wakes up on Phil Mitchell's sofa, battered and bruised from his bare-knuckle fight at the underground boxing club.

As he returns to the Vic, fiancée Elaine Peacock and daughters Gina and Anna clock

his injuries - but George makes out he was jumped by a gang of yobs.

Later, George attempts to make some headway with his father Eddie Knight after their furious confrontation the previous day, but a setback sends him spiralling into despair.

George storms off and Elaine decides it's best to give him some space, but concerned Cindy Beale confronts Phil and demands to know where her former husband is headed.

Cindy Beale tries to reach out to her tortured ex-husband. (Image credit: BBC)

After Phil comes clean about George's dangerous new pastime, he and Cindy arrive at the boxing club.

They discover George in a scuffle with the bouncers, who are refusing him entry.

Cindy intervenes and takes George back to the Boxing Den, hoping she can talk some sense into him.

But will tensions between the exes lead to something more?

Patrick invites Denise and Chelsea over for a family meal. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, puzzled Patrick Trueman wants to know why Denise Branning doesn't seem bothered about Jack's affair with Stacey Slater.

In an attempt to solve the mystery, he arranges a family meal for everyone, including the kids.

Despite being frantically busy with the fundraiser, Yolande Trueman agrees to attend and when Pastor Clayton interrupts their meal she invites him to join them.

To his horror, Patrick soon realises the Pastor knows more about Denise's recent troubles than he does. And his closeness to Yolande and the family doesn't sit well with Patrick either.

But does the cleric have a sinister agenda?

Whitney makes another decision about Britney's future without consulting Zack. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Lauren Branning puts pressure on best mate Whitney Dean to take Britney back to Milton Keynes.

The mum-to-be made the rash decision to foster the teen after realising she was being neglected by her alcoholic birth mum.

But Whit failed to mention what she was doing to boyfriend Zack Hudson who was left stunned when she brought Britney back to Walford.

Whitney has her heart set on them building a new life together, but Lauren reckons she needs to put Zack and their unborn baby first and that Britney needs to go back to where she came from.

Unsurprisingly, Whit won't hear of it and makes a statement by enrolling Britney at Walford High.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30pm.