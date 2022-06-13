EastEnders spoilers: Rainie Highway begs Bernie to give back her baby!

Rainie Highway asks Vi Highway how they can help Stuart.

Rainie Highway is desperate to convince Bernie Taylor she can be a good mum in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rainie Highway has been left in shock after struggling hubby Stuart Highway gave their baby back to Bernie Taylor. With the parental order transferring custody of Roland from biological mum Bernie to the Highways still pending, it seems there's nothing Rainie can do.

Following Stuart's outburst, Rainie is desperate to convince the Taylors that she can be a good mum to the baby. She begs them to let her explain what's going on.

Meanwhile, Stuart Highway has stormed out to the market and he causes a huge scene, alarming his gran Vi Highway, who does her best to calm him down.

With Rainie pleading with Bernie, will she be able to convince her to let her keep Roland, or has Stuart ended her dreams of being a mum forever?

Sharon Watts discusses recent shock events with Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is seriously concerned after her cab drivers Harvey Monroe and Mitch Baker took a beating. She knows that the sinister threat could affect all the Mitchell businesses and doesn't want to put anyone else in danger.

Taking Sharon Watts aside, she suggests that they delay the opening of the new club Peggy's until things cool down a bit.

Sharon is unsure what to do so she heads to the prison to talk to Phil Mitchell about what's been going on.

Will he be rattled by the threats?

Patrick Trueman has some home truths for Kim Fox! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is still looking after Howie Danes after he tripped over her bag that she'd carelessly left on the floor next to a market stall.

It's taking a while for him to get his injured leg healed and in the meantime he's had no income.

Patrick Trueman points out to Kim that it's down to her that Howie's lost work and she needs to help him out!

In true Kim style, she decides to appoint herself as his manager — whether Howie likes it or not!

But it seems her efforts have paid off when she manages to get the children's entertainer a gig playing at Lily Slater's birthday party.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.